Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Olaplex Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of OLPX stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 2,497,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,852. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $18.23.
Institutional Trading of Olaplex
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Olaplex by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
Featured Articles
