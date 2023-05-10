ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.06 million. ON24 also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to 0-0 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24 Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE ONTF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. ON24 has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. On average, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $195,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $135,633.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 194,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $195,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,140 shares of company stock worth $419,878. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of ON24 by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of ON24 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 663,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

