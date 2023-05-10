ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.10 million-$42.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.33 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.07-0 EPS.

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 412,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,967. ON24 has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.07.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $135,633.03. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 194,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,694.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $195,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $135,633.03. Following the sale, the executive now owns 194,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,694.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,140 shares of company stock valued at $419,878. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

