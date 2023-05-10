Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Position Lowered by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Open Text by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Open Text by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 429,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,369. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.