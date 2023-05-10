Oppenheimer Cuts Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $40.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Stories

