Optimism (OP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $110.30 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $532.92 million and approximately $110.30 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00006145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

