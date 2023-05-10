Optimism Price Tops $1.69 on Top Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. Optimism has a total market cap of $531.36 million and approximately $104.32 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Optimism has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00006154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

