Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.65. Approximately 19,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

