Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

