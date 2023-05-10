OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.79

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.79 and last traded at $120.69, with a volume of 42967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,354,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock worth $2,603,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,044,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

