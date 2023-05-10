OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.79

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.79 and last traded at $120.69, with a volume of 42967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OSI Systems Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,354,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock worth $2,603,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of OSI Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,044,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
