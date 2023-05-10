Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $4.01. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 495,643 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $306.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,512 shares in the company, valued at $325,421.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,512 shares in the company, valued at $325,421.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter valued at $1,179,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading

