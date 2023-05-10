Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Reduced by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $105.27. 237,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,157. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.