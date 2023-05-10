Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Reduced by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $105.27. 237,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,157. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
