Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.74.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
