Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

