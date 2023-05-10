Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

PTVE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 145,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,961. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

