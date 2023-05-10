Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Trimmed by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 231,046 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $35,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $199.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,801. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,670.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.58.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

