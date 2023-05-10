Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $195.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,670.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

