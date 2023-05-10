Paramount Global Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 11,677,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,143,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PARA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

