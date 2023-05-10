Paramount Global (PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 3rd

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARAA stock traded down 0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 64,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 23.36. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 17.75 and a twelve month high of 36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 8.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.