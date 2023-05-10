Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $19.00. The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1048171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

