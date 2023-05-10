Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 6,763,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,629. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -116.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $45,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,187,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,259.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $528,612. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

