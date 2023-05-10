PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 118.5% in the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in PayPal by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.