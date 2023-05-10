PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,735. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $195.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.52 and a 200-day moving average of $177.36. The stock has a market cap of $267.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

