Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. 5,939,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,398,395. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

