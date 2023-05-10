PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.65. Approximately 26,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 62,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,560,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.