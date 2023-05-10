Piper Sandler Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $17.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.23.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,382.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,676. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.