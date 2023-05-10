Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ PSNY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 361,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,894. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
