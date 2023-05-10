Pollux Coin (POX) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003486 BTC on exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $48.31 million and $503,256.28 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.96763332 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $452,861.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

