Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pool from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $350.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.51. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Pool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

