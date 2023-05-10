Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18,333.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $69,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 154,808 shares valued at $12,371,232. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 5,897,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,159,199. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

