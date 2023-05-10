Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 19,673 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after buying an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after buying an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,479,000 after buying an additional 356,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after buying an additional 336,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.48. 1,222,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,366. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.52.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.