Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8,182.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,093 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 18,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,482,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $723,834,000 after acquiring an additional 534,419 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Visa by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 185,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $229.61. 2,250,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $430.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.72 and a 200 day moving average of $218.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.