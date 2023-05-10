Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 135,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after buying an additional 733,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after buying an additional 693,533 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,591,000 after buying an additional 695,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 297.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

