Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,128. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

