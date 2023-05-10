Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,128. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.