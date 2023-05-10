Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Up 5%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 169,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 181,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.06.

In other news, insider Hedley Clark acquired 825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($41,640.38). Insiders own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

