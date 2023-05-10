ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.96

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 914267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ProFrac by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

