Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.58 million. Progyny also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.42-$0.48 EPS.

Progyny Trading Up 8.5 %

PGNY opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,305,732.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,779.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,414 shares of company stock worth $4,682,037. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 120,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.