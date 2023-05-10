Prom Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Prom has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.42 or 0.00015981 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $80.75 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00024908 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,694.39 or 1.00026574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.45350501 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,198,438.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.