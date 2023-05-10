ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.33

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $57.77, with a volume of 37805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.22.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

