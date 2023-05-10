Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Receives $5.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTRA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Proterra from $6.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd.

PTRA opened at $1.46 on Friday. Proterra has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $330.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Proterra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Proterra by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

