Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.00. 755,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,747. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

