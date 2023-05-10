Prudential PLC Purchases 13,325 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prudential PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $172.29. 516,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,648. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

