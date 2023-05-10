Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRYMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prysmian in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Prysmian Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Prysmian Announces Dividend

About Prysmian

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1954 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Prysmian’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

(Get Rating)

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.