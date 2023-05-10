PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2351 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.02.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS PSGTY remained flat at $8.04 during trading on Wednesday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16.
About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (PSGTY)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.