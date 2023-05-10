PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2351 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.02.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSGTY remained flat at $8.04 during trading on Wednesday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through the Cement Manufacturing and Support (Cement Production) and Non-Cement Production. The Non-Cement Production segment includes limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, precast and readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

