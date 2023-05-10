PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.45

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 507424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 431,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

