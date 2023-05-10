PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,952 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.14% of PureCycle Technologies worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 104,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NYSE:PCT opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

