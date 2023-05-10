PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Trading Down 2.4%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 227,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 303,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

PyroGenesis Canada Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72.

About PyroGenesis Canada

(Get Rating)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

Featured Stories

