Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Lifted by Wedbush

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playtika in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 529,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 220,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $624,967,312.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

