Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Boosted by Analyst

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $135.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.54 million.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of METC stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $447.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 261.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.