Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Trimble Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trimble in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trimble’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million.

TRMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after buying an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

